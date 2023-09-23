'Smile' sequel, ‘Mean Girls’ musical: Release dates and more about the upcoming Paramount movies

Horror movie Smile was a smash hit and a very profitable project under Paramount Pictures. Now, the company has announced that a second movie which will be a sequel to Smile is being created. The untitled sequel will be released on Oct. 18, 2024. The untitled sequel of Smile will be released on Oct. 18, 2024.(X(formerly Twitter)/@AndyVermaut)

Smile was made on a budget of $17 million but went on to earn $216 million globally, to become a smash hit. Its director Parker Finn then struck a deal with Paramount.

“The audience was screaming at the screen, so it was very clear that the communal environment and nature of it was incredible,” “And to Paramount’s credit, they recognized that, and they got behind the film in such an amazing way,” Finn told The Hollywood Reporter in December.

Moreover, Paramount is making a musical adaptation of Mean Girls which is expected to be released on Jan. 12, 2024. The film features Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are the directors of the movie.

Interestingly, Mean Girls musical was earlier expected to be released on Paramount+ but has now been moved to theatrical. Notably, Mean Girls was 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan. Its Broadway musical has inspired the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ| 'Hollow Man' star Kevin Bacon reveals he destroyed a ‘haunted’ house on his farm in Connecticut

Talking about Mean Girls musical, composer Richmond told THR: “Right now, the day-to-day is more about the movie adaptation that we’re working on. We’re super involved with that. What we’re trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score – in a good way – and [give] the movie a fresher palette. To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you’re sitting eighth row at a Broadway show or the Pantages. It’s kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We’re kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it’s really fun.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON