Sony kills Spider-Man saga that fans never really wanted: This film to be final spin-off release | Report

As is known, the beloved Marvel web-slinger's world has fully blown up, opening a multiverse of opportunities. However, the most human-like projects delivered in the shape of live-action Spider-Man spinoff projects have miserably failed the fans. The cinematic Spider-Man spinoff universe is reportedly dead at Sony.(Sony/Marvel)

Although Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy still did its best in attracting a niche and cult following, its box office gradually faded out with the journey leading up to this year’s Venom: The Last Dance becoming the lowest-grossing product of the three-part anti-hero saga. Meanwhile, disappointing standalone titles like Morbius and Madame Web have only opened the floodgates to more fan-crying moments for all possible bad reasons. Despite the failing trajectory, the path has led Spidey fans to another upcoming title releasing this week. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will take over the big screens worldwide, stepping forth as Kraven the Hunter, an iconic villain in the Spider-Man world.

The movie isn’t even out yet, and somehow, the projected box office numbers for the weekend’s cinematic premiere are looking more like an updated mess than previous estimates. According to ComicBookMovie.com, the Aaron Taylor flick was initially believed to rake in between $28 million and $ 30 million. However, it’s now expected to make between $20 million and $25 million in North America. Kraven the Hunter had a reported budget of $110 million. It remains to be seen how badly the film will tank at the box office, considering there has barely been any noticeable excitement about its ultimate arrival.

RIP Sony's Spider-Man spinoff universe

Nevertheless, it seems like Sony has finally got the hint that Spidey fans have been screaming about for a while. A new report from The Wrap suggests that the entertainment industry giant is ready to pull the plug on all side shows and fully commit to main Spider-Man stories as its priority. A top agent told the outlet that Sony Pictures is done with all spinoff movies, at least for the present moment, as “They’ve developed what they want to develop for now. It’s really about the next ‘Spider-Man’ film.”

A second Sony insider pushed that the company knew well about how this failing formula wasn’t doing them any good. “The biggest issue with the Spider-Man spinoffs seems to be the lack of quality control,” the source admitted. “The movies just aren’t good.”

Directly addressing the previous fumbles, the insider added, “Sometimes that lack of quality meets a movie no one asked for, which was the case with ‘Madame Web,’ and that is a no-win scenario. It may be time for Sony to start cultivating different IP to launch new franchises.”

The future of Spider-Man movies: Spider-Man 4 is the biggest priority

While it seems like Sony is finally bidding the “standalone” saga a much-needed farewell, the TV side is still committed to pushing Spider-Noir forward. Nonetheless, that, too, inherently shines the spotlight on the main character everyone loves, Spider-Man. On the theatrical side of things, the studio is already pulling out all the stops with the Marvel Studio co-production of Spider-Man 4, which will bring back the Tom Holland-driven arc to the cinemas. The animated Beyond the Spider-Verse is another major hit in the making. Producer Amy Pascal has also given up the first few details about the highly anticipated fourth-quel, confirming that the next chapter will not ignore the heart-breaking No Way Home ending.

“We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director,” Pascal told Deadline. Her comments instantly sparked the Peter Parker fandom with new energy, adding to the excitement fuelled by the reported death of “Sony's Spider-Man Universe.”

Spilling further what the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Holland will be about, she continued, “Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker.” She teased, “And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard. That’s what the movie is about.”