The Alto Knights on OTT: When and where to watch Robert De Niro's crime biopic

Barry Levinson's grittier 2025 crime biopic The Alto Knights has secured its India OTT debut, bringing to life the power battle between two of New York's most notorious mafia lords. The film will be available to stream on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 21, 2025, months after its theatrical release. The Alto Knights poster

Robert De Niro leads tale of mafia rivalry

Nicholas Pileggi's The Alto Knights features Robert De Niro as the ruthless Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two formerly close friends at odds in the 1950s New York City underworld. The Mafia turf war, marked by ambition, treachery, and shifting allegiances, culminates in a violent showdown that forever alters the trajectory of organised crime in America.

Michael Rispoli plays Albert Anastasia, Kathrine Narducci plays Anna Genovese, Cosmo Jarvis plays Vincent Gigante, and Debra Messing plays Bobbie Costello. After its March 21, 2025, theatrical release in the United States, De Niro's performance was the subject of much discussion, although the film itself was met with mixed reviews. Despite the stellar reputation of its creative team, the film bombed at the box office, earning a meagre $9 million globally on a budget of $45–50 million.

Hollywood line-up with new release

The film will be accessible to Indian audiences via OTT. Fans of both Pileggi's work as the screenwriter of Goodfellas and Casino and Levinson's prolific work in the criminal genre are likely to tune in to The Alto Knights.

In the film, we see how erstwhile allies Genovese and Costello are involved in a struggle for mafia supremacy, driven by strategic ambition and small-minded jealousy. The ambitious and strategic actions of Genovese pose a danger to Costello's empire, the head of the Luciano (later Genovese) crime family. Because of their aftermath, the syndicate and the halls of law enforcement are thrown into chaos, and nobody is safe.

OTT release date in India

When The Alto Knights premieres on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 21, 2025, Indian viewers will finally be able to watch Robert De Niro's newest mafia role without leaving their homes.