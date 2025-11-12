The Plague trailer out: Cast, plot, US release date and more about Charlie Polinger’s directorial debut

The official trailer for Charlie Polinger's coming-of-age thriller, The Plague, has been released by Independent Film Company. The film, which explores the awkward and brutal landscape of boyhood, stars Joel Edgerton alongside rising talents like Kayo Martin, Everett Blunck, and Kenny Rasmussen, as per The Hollywood News. Joel Edgerton plays Daddy Wags in The Plague.(YouTube/IFC Films)

The Plague: Trailer

The film takes place at a water polo camp and stars Everett Blunck as Ben, who is frequently singled out by the camp's bullies. The movie chronicles the journey of a socially awkward 12-year-old who unintentionally joins a vicious ritual that targets a sick outcast, which the campers refer to as "the plague”. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer perfectly captures the dark and tense vibe of the environment the movie’s synopsis outlines.

Joel Edgerton, the producer of the movie, told IndieWire that director Charlie Polinger wanted to narrate “his own experiences being a 12-year-old boy in Australia” in the film.

The Plague, which received critical acclaim in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, will be released in select theatres in New York and Los Angeles on December 24. On January 2, 2026, there will be a wider release throughout North America, per The Hollywood News.

Everett Blunck (Ben) plays the protagonist in The Plague. On the other hand, Joel Edgerton has been cast as Daddy Wags, while Elliott Heffernan plays Tic Tac in the movie. Kayo Martin, Kenny Rasmussen, Lennox Espy, Lucas Adler, and Caden Burris are among the other notable names in the cast.

Polinger collaborated with cinematographer Steven Breckon on The Plague, which was shot on 35 mm film in Bucharest, Romania.

Henry Hayes and Simon Njoo edited the movie, while Johan Lenox composed its score. Apart from Joel Edgerton, Lizzie Shapiro, Lucy McKendrick, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, and Derek Dauchy co-produced the film.

FAQs

Who wrote the script for The Plague?

Director Charlie Polinger wrote the script for The Plague.

Where was Charlie Polinger’s The Plague shot?

Charlie Polinger’s The Plague was shot on 35 mm film in Bucharest, Romania.

When will Charlie Polinger’s The Plague come out?

Charlie Polinger’s The Plague will be released in select theatres in New York and Los Angeles on December 24.