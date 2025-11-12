Tensions flare in season 34 of Dancing With the Stars as Daniella Karagach threatens to quit

Daniella Karagach, a leading member of the Dancing With the Stars team, is reportedly threatening to quit the show as she feels that her husband, also a member of the show, has been treated harshly. Daniella Karagach is performing with Dylan Efron in Dancing With the Stars. (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

According to The Sun US, Karagach is unhappy with the way her husband, Pasha Pashkov, is being dealt with. Karagach is performing with Dylan Efron in this season, while Pashkov had teamed up with Danielle Fishel. The duo was eliminated last week.

The report says that Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the judges, and the producers of the show are considering dropping Pashkov from the cast for the next season. They have described his performances as ‘repetitive’.

“Producers are questioning if Pasha has what it takes to continue being a pro after a few setbacks this season,” a source was quoted as saying by The Sun. “It’s causing some tension with Daniella on the set and behind the scenes because she will fight tooth and nail for Pasha,” the source added.

Daniella Karagach to quit DWTS?

Karagach is one of the favourite performers on the show, and her leaving the show would be a big blow to it.

“(Daniella) will stick up for him and fight for him harder than anything, so she’s not happy with some of the comments production and the judges have made on camera and off camera. She’s warned them that if he gets fired, she will walk too. And they cannot afford to lose her,” an anonymous source told The Sun.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34

The 34th season of Dancing With the Stars is headed towards its finale. The 20th anniversary of the reality TV show was celebrated this week, and it saw some memorable performances, as per Deadline.

Seven dancing couples are left now as the semifinals get nearer. Four of them managed to score full points with their latest performance.

Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, and Witney Carson went 40 out of 40 with a foxtrot. So did reality TV star Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach with an Argentine tango, Deadline reports.

Two other couples to score a perfect 40 were influencer Alix Earle with Val Chmerkovskiy, and reality TV star Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas. Earle performed a foxtrot while Leavitt and Ballas went with an Argentine tango.

FAQs

Which season of DWTS is the current one?

This is the 34th edition of Dancing With the Stars.

Which year did DWTS make its debut?

The dance reality show debuted in 2005.

When are the DWTS semifinals?

The Dancing With the Stars semifinals are next week.