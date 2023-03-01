Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega to star in a mysterious film project

The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega to star in a mysterious film project

hollywood
Published on Mar 01, 2023 11:14 PM IST

It’s official: The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega are teaming up for an upcoming film project. While the details of the film are still under wraps, we do know that it’s being co-written by The Weeknd himself, alongside Waves writer-director Trey Edward Shults.

Actor Jenna Ortega plays the titular character in Netflix's hit series Wednesday.
Actor Jenna Ortega plays the titular character in Netflix's hit series Wednesday.
ByPrapti Upadhayay

It’s official: The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega are teaming up for an upcoming film project. While the details of the film are still under wraps, we do know that it’s being co-written by The Weeknd himself, alongside Waves writer-director Trey Edward Shults. The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles, which has fans speculating about what kind of story it could be.

Meet Barry Keoghan: The newest addition to the cast

Joining The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega in this upcoming film is Barry Keoghan, known for his roles in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin. Fans of Keoghan’s work are excited to see what he brings to the table in this new project.

The creepy factor: What to expect from The Weeknd’s acting role

This isn’t The Weeknd’s first foray into the world of acting, but fans are still buzzing about what kind of character he’ll be playing in this new film. With Keoghan’s reputation for playing slightly off-putting characters, many are predicting that The Weeknd’s role will also have a creepy edge to it.

Behind the scenes: Trey Edward Shults and Oneohtrix Point Never

In addition to The Weeknd’s involvement, this film is being directed by Trey Edward Shults, who has garnered critical acclaim for his work on Waves and Krisha. The score for the film will be provided by Oneohtrix Point Never, who has previously collaborated with The Weeknd on his album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd’s second venture into the actor-creator business

If The Weeknd’s upcoming film does well, it won’t be his first successful foray into the world of the actor-creator business. He previously co-created HBO’s The Idol with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, although the show has yet to air. Fans are excited to see what he’ll bring to this new project alongside co-writer Trey Edward Shults.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wednesday
wednesday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out