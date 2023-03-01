The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega to star in a mysterious film project

It’s official: The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega are teaming up for an upcoming film project. While the details of the film are still under wraps, we do know that it’s being co-written by The Weeknd himself, alongside Waves writer-director Trey Edward Shults. The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles, which has fans speculating about what kind of story it could be.

Meet Barry Keoghan: The newest addition to the cast

Joining The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega in this upcoming film is Barry Keoghan, known for his roles in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin. Fans of Keoghan’s work are excited to see what he brings to the table in this new project.

The creepy factor: What to expect from The Weeknd’s acting role

This isn’t The Weeknd’s first foray into the world of acting, but fans are still buzzing about what kind of character he’ll be playing in this new film. With Keoghan’s reputation for playing slightly off-putting characters, many are predicting that The Weeknd’s role will also have a creepy edge to it.

Behind the scenes: Trey Edward Shults and Oneohtrix Point Never

In addition to The Weeknd’s involvement, this film is being directed by Trey Edward Shults, who has garnered critical acclaim for his work on Waves and Krisha. The score for the film will be provided by Oneohtrix Point Never, who has previously collaborated with The Weeknd on his album Dawn FM.

The Weeknd’s second venture into the actor-creator business

If The Weeknd’s upcoming film does well, it won’t be his first successful foray into the world of the actor-creator business. He previously co-created HBO’s The Idol with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, although the show has yet to air. Fans are excited to see what he’ll bring to this new project alongside co-writer Trey Edward Shults.