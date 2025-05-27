Tom Cruise pens heartfelt thank-you note after Mission Impossible 8's terrific weekend; fans say ‘don't make us cry’

Actor Tom Cruise is thankful for all the love pouring his way after his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, had a stellar Memorial Day weekend at the box office. He penned a heartfelt note that moved his fans, thanking everyone for making his film a success. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Mission Impossible 8 vs Lilo & Stitch box office: Tom Cruise sets new record, still trails Disney film by $137 million) File photo of Tom Cruise posing for a picture as he attends the premiere of the film Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.(REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Tom Cruise pens heartfelt thank-you note

Tom began his note by acknowledging how well Mission Impossible 8 performed during the weekend and thanked everyone involved, writing, “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios. To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you. To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support.”

Fans react and send him love

He also thanked fans for all the love, writing, “And most of all, THANK YOU to the audiences everywhere – for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain. Sincerely, Tom.” Fans were moved by his note, leaving comments about how they would miss Ethan Hunt. One fan commented, “No, thank YOU, Tom; I’ve already saw it 3 times, and I got the chance to see you and get an autograph from both you and McQuarrie at the Mexico Premiere; forever grateful for your job, till next time, Agent Hunt.” Another agreed, “No, Thank YOU Mr Cinema.” A fan noted, “Tom saved cinema in 2021 and has saved it again in 2025.” Another emotional comment read, “dont make us cry like this.”

How MI8 performed this weekend

The extended Memorial Day weekend in the US saw Mission Impossible 8 clash with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. While both the films performed well at the box office, Lilo & Stitch inched out MI8. The opening ticket sales for the Tom-starrer set a record for the franchise, which has generated more than $4 billion worldwide. Box Office Mojo reported that the film earned $77 million domestically in its four-day opening weekend, and $204 million worldwide. Lilo & Stitch had a staggering $341 million earning.