Tom Cruise runs through the streets of London in Mission Impossible 8 set photos. Watch

Tom Cruise has started the shoot for the next installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. A fan page of the actor on X shared a bunch of pictures and a video of Tom sprinting through the streets of London, with production underway. (Also read: Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two pushed to 2025 amid actors strike) Fans are excited to see Tom Cruise in the next Mission Impossible film.

Tom Cruise shoots for Mission Impossible

In the first picture, Tom is seen running in order to shoot a chase scene on the Westminster Bridge. He was dressed in a white shirt paired with a black coat. There was blood all over his shirt as he ran through the street. A second picture showed Tom smiling and talking with some of the crew in between the shots. Another still indicated a heavy military presence at the location with several armed forces standing by the iconic landmark in London.

Meanwhile, the only video from shoot had Tom getting ready for the shot. With the clap, he is seen running fast towards the other side of the road. The film releases in 2025 now, as the release date was pushed for a year owing to the delay with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

In what marks the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom will be seen as Senior Field Agent Ethan Hunt. Part One was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and produced by Paramount Pictures. It also starred Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg among others.

Part One released in July last year and faced stiff competition from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Still, it managed to cross the $500 million mark at the global box office. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added, “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One could very possibly be the best offering of the season with its insane action and a beating heart. Not only does this seventh film in the hit franchise perfectly fit the Hollywood blockbuster template but also improves on it, gilds it to almost undeniable perfection.”

