Tom Cruise's daughter Suri changes her famous last name, now goes by…

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has recently been making headlines for achieving high school milestones. The 18-year-old graduated from LaGuardia High School on Friday, June 21. She celebrated getting her diploma with her mom by her side while the Top Gun actor was busy attending a Taylor Swift concert. Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, spotted with prom date Toby Cohen at Central Park,(Twitter (X))

Suri Cruise drops her famous last name

The now-high school graduate was spotted with Holmes, 45, and a friend in New York City as they posed for pictures outside a rustic brick building. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen looking enthusiastic and thrilled over Suri's achievement.

The Alone Together actress wore a pastel yellow matching set of pleated pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Meanwhile, Suri donned a sleek white dress under her red graduation robe and held the hat in her hand as the pair made their way to the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan.

Suri has seemingly dropped her famous last name “Cruise,” as her graduation ceremony pamphlet shows that she now goes by “Suri Noelle,” according to Page Six. The teen previously made headlines for looking all grown up as she headed to senior prom.

While it's still unclear why Suri dropped her father's surname, the Mission Impossible star has largely been out of the family picture following his divorce with Holmes. At the time of his daughter's graduation ceremony, the Hollywood veteran was spotted enjoying the Eras Tour show in London.

Last week, she was spotted making out with her high school sweetheart, Toby Cohen, who is a budding musician. The young couple shared a daring kiss while out and about at Central Park in New York City. Shortly after they were captured packing on PDA, Cohen made his Instagram account private.