‘Tom Holland cheated on Zendaya with me’: TikToker's funny story amuses fans

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together for four glorious years, and the Spider-Man star reportedly asked the super-model to tie the knot just last holiday season. Zendaya and Tom Holland at the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But now, a TikToker, @jazmineisblack, ranted, “Tom Holland cheated on Zendaya with me.”

“Let’s get into the red flags, so, I met Tom umm in 2020 and we were dating since 2024 while he was with Zendaya, so now that apparently you're trying to marry her? Let's clock it then!”

“So, Tom Holland was dating me while he was with Zendaya, they were together and now apparently trying to get married, okay, okay so Zendaya sis if you're watching this let tell ya something girl he is not loyal,” the bear graphic T-shirt clad TikToker continued his ranting.

ALSO READ| Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in Brand New Day while fans buzz about new changes: ‘Fresh start for Peter Parker’

“Just a reminded, you may have won this round Zendaya, but just a reminder, Tom was my man, I was his side, I was every women that was in his mind.”

Social media spirals over TikToker's atrocious claim of dating Tom Holland

Seeing this video going viral, social media dwellers are literally going into a spiral over the TikToker's hilarious claim. Like one user quipped, “I don’t blame Tom, we all would tbh😭.”

“His humour is lost on so many of you holy s**t🤦‍♀️ Why are so many of you so dense????? F**k!!😵‍💫,” another joked.

“The first cheating scandal they could literally show me a sex tape and I wouldn’t believe,” one wrote.

“S**t and I’m the president of the United States,” another witty user chimed in.

Tom and Zendaya first crossed paths in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it didn’t take long for a strong connection to form.

Portraying on-screen love interests in the Marvel franchise, their natural chemistry sparked immediate curiosity among fans, many of whom began speculating that the romance might extend beyond the cameras.

ALSO READ| Sadie Sink joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4: Fans REALLY approve of the match

Throughout the film's press tour, the duo was often spotted goofing around and sharing sweet moments, which only added fuel to the dating rumors.

Both actors, however, maintained that they were just close friends — and they stuck to that story for years.