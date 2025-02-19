Menu Explore
Tom Holland struggles to buy his own non-alcoholic beverage at Target: ‘I wasn’t allowed to…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 19, 2025 07:21 PM IST

Tom Holland shared a funny adventure trying to buy his own non-alcoholic beer, Bero, at Target, where he got carded despite being the creator.

Tom Holland took his fans on a hilarious journey to purchase his favourite non-alcoholic beer, Bero, in a series of Instagram Stories shared on Tuesday, February 18. The 28-year-old British actor documented the amusing adventure, where he not only grabbed his preferred beverage from Target but also got carded in the process, much to his surprise.

Tom Holland shares his adventure to find Bero beer at Target, culminating in a carding mishap when attempting to make a purchase. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)
Tom Holland shares his adventure to find Bero beer at Target, culminating in a carding mishap when attempting to make a purchase. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

Holland fails to prove his age in a hilarious incident

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor shared a selfie video on social media as he could be seen walking through a parking lot. He narrated, “So I haven’t been in the [United] States for a while. And I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild.” In the following video, he said, “This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it,” adding, “Not the best marketing.”

He went to the Bero display but had “no luck” finding any at the second location. Heading for another Target at a different location, he said, “The hunt continues.” He determinedly added, “I will find some today.” To his luck, he got some at the third location but it came with its own set of challenges.

In another video, Holland said, “This is a bigger Target, so I feel more hopeful,” as he walked through the aisles of Target, eventually grinning when he found his preferred Bero beer, which came in several colour options—red, gold, and green, or a mix of all three. His final video from the day’s exploration showed him in a parking lot, explaining that despite finding the product, he almost wasn’t able to purchase any at all.

He said, “Okay, so success, I found some. I bought it.” The Chaos Walking actor laughed, as he shared, “They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID. Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product,” as reported by People magazine.

Holland’s love for the non-alcoholic beverage

Earlier, Holland told the media outlet, “When I ventured into the non-alcoholic world, I realized there was a void for a true, premium brand. I ultimately created Bero for myself because I was craving a product that helped me feel included.” He continued, “I wanted to build a brand that not only stands out but, most importantly, helps people to fit in. I’m so excited to bring Bero to Target, available to shop now nationwide.”

In a Target ad shared last month, Holland gave a sweet nod to his and fiancée Zendaya’s 9-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, Noon, by naming one of the beers Noon Wheat.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
