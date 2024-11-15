Travis Kelce’s mom teases if Taylor Swift will join family Thanksgiving dinner: ‘She’s kinda…’

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce revealed if Taylor Swift will join the dinner table for the holiday. On Thursday, the mother of two appeared on the Today show where she shared her plans for the Thanksgiving day. She is the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Jason Kelce. Donna Kelce revealed that her Thanksgiving will be at a football game, as Travis plays the day after. She thinks Taylor Swift, who is busy with her tour, likely won't join them for dinner. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Donna Kelce reveals if Swift’s plan for Thanksgiving

Donna said on the show, “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holiday. It’s football’s family.” When asked if she was preparing to have a “big dinner”, the 72-year-old replied, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Kelce’s mother, who is close to Swift and often spotted alongside the singer at the football player’s games, admitted that she doesn’t think she will join the Kelce family for dinner as “she’s kinda busy right now.” Donna told the show host, “She has her tour to do.” Swift will begin her Canadian leg of her Eras Tour this Thursday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are set to go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on the field on November 29, as reported by Page Six.

It is yet to be confirmed if Swift will be present for Kelce’s game as she will be having a 13-day break between her performance in Toronto and Vancouver.

Kelce and Swift’s last game meet

Recently the Lover singer was spotted at her boyfriend’s home game versus the Denver Broncos on Sunday. After Travis Kelce made a record-breaking touchdown, Swift was spotted cheering enthusiastically in a VIP box, clapping and screaming with excitement.

Following the game, Swift and Kelce were seen posing for photos with professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, inside a private suite, sharing a celebratory moment.