‘Tried to give me $300,’ Khloé Kardashian stunned by Kris Jenner's fast food pricing perception

Khloé Kardashian was left astonished by her mother Kris Jenner's lack of awareness when it came to the pricing of fast food. Kardashian food chronicles. (Image Credit: Instagram/ Khloé Kardashian/ Kris Jenner)(Instagram)

The incident took place during a girls' trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday.

Unfortunately, their private flight was disrupted by bad weather and turbulence, forcing them to return to Los Angeles. As an alternative plan, they decided to visit In-N-Out Burger in L.A. to grab a bite to eat.

At the fast food restaurant, the group placed their orders, and it was Kris who volunteered to foot the bill. She handed a few hundred dollar bills to Khloé to pay for their meals, which left the Good American founder dumbfounded.

Khloé expressed her disbelief, stating, "I don't know how the f**k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars."

Addressing the master cameras, Khloé further explained her mother's lack of understanding regarding fast food pricing. She revealed, "My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don't think she realized how much fast food restaurants cost."

This incident is not the first time the Kardashians have made headlines with their viral food moments.

In a previous season of their reality series, Kim Kardashian had trouble ordering a meal at a restaurant in Milan, Italy. She asked the waiter, “What is tortellini?,” expressing her confusion about the dish. The waiter compared the pasta to ravioli.

“Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

Kim clarified in a confessional that she does not restrict her diet and eats what she wants. She described herself as a flexitarian, someone who alternates between vegan and non-vegan meals, depending on the occasion.

The 42-yeal-old reality TV star emphasized her lack of dietary restrictions, stating, "Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I'm not sure if I've ever clarified this, but I'm what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times. So YOLO."

Kendall also addressed a viral food moment in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. The incident involved her struggle to cut a cucumber properly.

The 27-year-old mega model proudly declared, "Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber.' So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn't hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers." She even embraced the incident by dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween and posing with a knife.

Despite her cucumber-cutting mishap, Kendall shared that she spends significant time in the kitchen cooking family-favorite dishes for her friends. One of her specialties is rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables.