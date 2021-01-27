IND USA
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
John Cena and Idris Elba in a still from The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

Unseen footage from Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, Conjuring 3 teased in HBO Max trailer. Watch here

  • A new HBO Max trailer has revealed unseen footage from high-profile films such as The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring 3, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST

A new promotional video shared by HBO Max has revealed unseen glimpses at some of the biggest movies of 2021, including The Suicide Squad, Dune, and Space Jam 2. The films will be released simultaneously in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service, as a part of Warner Bros controversial new release strategy.

Included in the almost two-minute video package were fresh looks at LeBron James in the Space Jam sequel; Clint Eastwood in his latest directorial venture, Cry Macho; Timothee Chalamet in Dune; and Will Smith in King Richard, about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.


The video also showed off horror films such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and Malignant, and the video game adaptation, Mortal Combat. All three films boast the involvement of director James Wan.

Warner Bros tested this experiment with last year's Wonder Woman 1984. The decision to release its entire slate of films simultaneously on streaming was controversial. Director Christopher Nolan vocally opposed it, and a major lawsuit was averted only recently when Legendary Pictures -- the studio behind Dune and Godzilla vs Kong -- arrived at an agreement after having protested against this strategy.

Godzilla vs Kong will be released in March, and this Friday, Warner Bros will debut The Little Things, a thriller starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Also read: Christopher Nolan calls HBO Max ‘the worst streaming service’, slams home studio Warner Bros for dropping entire 2021 slate online

The HBO Max streaming service has multiple original shows in production. Spinoffs based on Dune, The Suicide Squad and The Batman, are in the works. Earlier this week, news of a possible Harry Potter series began doing the rounds.


hbo max suicide squad space jam conjuring the conjuring

