US airman shot down in Iran rescued from mountain crevice; when fake sci-fi film Argo helped diplomats escape

The NY Times detailed the daring operation by military troops and the CIA to rescue an airman after two of them ejected from their fighter jet seconds after being hit. The plane’s pilot was rescued six hours later, but the aircraft’s weapons officer was missing. He had hiked up a 7000-foot ridgeline and wedged himself into a crevice to shield himself from attack. When US officials got a lock on his location via a beacon he was carrying, Trump was alerted.

Officials reveal that even as President Donald Trump was challenging Iran on Truth Social over the weekend, US military troops and the CIA were planning the rescue operation of an airman who was shot down in Iran. In what seems like something out of a movie, the officials even managed to pull it off and rescue the officer from a mountain crevice. Looking back at when a fake sci-fi film named Argo was used as a cover story for a US operation in Iran.

Iran launched several search parties and announced rewards to find the airman, even as the US officials raced against time. What followed was a decoy to Iran about the airman as 100 Special Operations forces, led by elements of SEAL Team 6, Delta Force commandos and Army Rangers on standby, apart from helicopters, surveillance planes, fighters and aerial tankers led the rescue, with Israeli officials also gathering intelligence. The rescue has now been described as one of the ‘most challenging and complex’ in US history.

In a final twist, the two C-130 aircraft that were supposed to carry them out of danger got stuck in the sand at the airstrip. Three replacement aircraft were sent in, and the two disabled planes were bombed to ensure they don’t fall into Iranian hands. After announcing the rescue, it was business as usual as Trump issued a profane message against Iran’s leaders on social media. According to AFP, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the operation to rescue a downed airman may have been a cover to "steal enriched uranium" from the Islamic Republic.