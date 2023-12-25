US Weekend Box Office: Salaar packs a punch even as Dunki fails to impress; Aquaman 2 rides past $100M

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is leading the box office after facing a sluggish start and disappointing preview numbers. Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of a young Willy Wonka continues to charm families, immersing audiences in chocolate rivers and whimsical wonder. Globally, Prabhas' action epic Salaar delivers a series of adrenaline-pumping stunts. On the flip side, Paw Patrol and Napoleon are right on track. According to studio estimates on Sunday, the superhero sequel from DC and Warner Bros., starring Jason Momoa, generated around $28.1 million in its initial three days of release across 3,706 locations in North America. Aquaman 2, Dunki

Aquaman 2 US box office collection

DC's Christmas box office launch, which debuted in 3,040 theaters on Thursday, grossed $4.5 million in previews. The movie, which stars Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and other actors, made about $40.9 million worldwide on Friday. According to studio estimates released on Sunday, the superhero sequel from DC and Warner Bros., starring Jason Momoa, made an estimated $28.1 million in its first three days of release across 3,706 theaters in North America. By Monday, the film is eyeing a staggering $40 million in the domestic market while globally it managed to hit a staggering $100M.

Shahrukh Khan’s Dunki fails to impress the global market

As per Deadline report, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, debuted at the box office on 686 screens, grabbing the tenth spot with an estimated $3.59 million on Friday. Fans expected more from Shahrukh Khan, whose highly anticipated film following the massive success of Jawan and Pathaan is falling behind South Superstar Prabhas's Salaar.

Salaar roars at the US box office

The Telugu movie Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire debuted at the fifth position in North America, securing $5.48 million on 802 screens.

Wonka holds strong at the box office

After earning roughly $17.7 million over the course of its second weekend and $26.1 million, including Monday, Wonka brought its total domestic income to $83.6 million. The movie has made an important impact and is performing exceptionally well in international markets, with a total revenue of $151.9 million thus far.

The film All of Us Strangers, featuring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, had a remarkable opening weekend in New York and Los Angeles, screening in four theaters and achieving an outstanding per-theater average of $33,034.

Comscore estimates the number of tickets sold at American and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday.

1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, $28.1 million.

2. Wonka, $17.7 million.

3. Migration, $12.3 million.

4. Anyone But You, $6.2 million.

5. Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, $5.5 million.

6. The Iron Claw, $5.1 million.

7. The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes, $3.2 million

8. The Boy and the Heron, $3.2 million.

9. Godzilla Minus One, $2.7 million.

10. Dunki, $2.7 million.