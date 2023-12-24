Salaar box office collection day 3: Prabhas film crosses 200 crore in India, mints over 60 crore on Sunday

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire box office collection day 3: Fronted by Prabhas, the film released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has entered the ₹200 crore club on Sunday. The film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel. (Also Read | Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 2: Prabhas film grosses over ₹295 crore) Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹90.7 crore [Telugu: ₹66.75 crore; Malayalam: ₹3.55 crore; Tamil: ₹3.75 crore; Kannada: ₹90 lakh; Hindi: ₹15.75 crore] on day one. On day two it eanred, ₹56.35 crore [Telugu: ₹34.25 crore; Malayalam: ₹1.75 crore; Tamil: ₹3.05 crore; Kannada: ₹95 lakh; Hindi: ₹16.35 crore]. As of now, Salaar earned around ₹62.89 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered ₹209.94 crore.

About Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

More about Salaar box office collection

The epic action film raised ₹178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed ₹116 crore on the first day. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

