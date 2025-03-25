What were Rachel Zegler's comments on Trump? Old remarks resurface as 'Snow White' flops at box office

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, Rachel Zegler, star of Disney’s live-action Snow White, shared her heartfelt reaction on social media. She took to Instagram to voice her concerns about Trump and his supporters—comments that later sparked controversy and overshadowed her role in the highly anticipated remake. Following Trump's 2024 election win, Rachel Zegler expressed heartbreak and concern on social media, criticising his supporters(@rachelzegler/Instagram, Pool via AP)

Also Read: What did Rachel Zegler say about Snow White? Controversy explained amid film's sleepy box office start

Zegler’s anti-trump comments after the US elections 2024

In Zegler’s scathing remarks against Trump, she described his incoming president for a second term as “another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in.” She deleted her Instagram Story after the 2024 US elections but not before sharing her opinions on social media.

She wrote, “ shouldn’t be this shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

The West Side Story actor continued, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.” In a follow-up post, she described the then-president-elect as a “man who threatens our democracy” and called the massive support he received as a “deep, deep sickness” in the country.

Zegler added, “It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity. there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. i could go on. i won’t. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f**k this.”

Also Read: Rachel Zegler mocked after Disney's Snow White flops at box office: ‘Welcome back to reality princess’

Zegler later issued an apology for her remarks

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, Zegler posted another story on Instagram where she apologised for her previous remarks about Trump. She wrote, “Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week.”

She continued, “I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.” She concluded her apology with, “This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

Her apology came on the heels of Megyn Kelly’s request to Disney to remove Zegler from the Snow White film because of her anti-Trump remarks. On an episode of her SiriusXM radio show, she said, “Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense," as reported by The Independent.

She continued, “She has to go. I’m sorry, Disney, she has to go right now… There’s something wrong with this person. Picture this: A Broadway actress who said, ‘F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin.”