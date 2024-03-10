 What's in the Oscars $178,000 goodie bag? | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
What's in the Oscars $178,000 goodie bag? A trip to Swiss Alps and so much more

What's in the Oscars $178,000 goodie bag? A trip to Swiss Alps and so much more

Reuters
Mar 10, 2024

Oscar nominees to unwrap gift bags with luxury trips, Rubik's Cubes and so much more. Find out what is in the bag.

This year's Oscar gift bags will have nominees well-rested with great skin and full stomachs. For the 22nd year, Lash Fary, founder of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, has put together a mix of treats for a select number of nominees at the Academy Awards. (Also read: Oscars 2024 is just a few hours away: 5 things to look forward to)

Golden chocolate Oscars are displayed during the 96th Oscars Governors Ball preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.(AFP)
Golden chocolate Oscars are displayed during the 96th Oscars Governors Ball preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.(AFP)

What's in the bag?

“We call it ‘Everyone Wins’ and we do this independently of the Academy, which means I get to decide who gets it and it's only the top acting and directing nominees," Fary told Reuters.

"That's 25 people this year and we also get to decide what goes in it and it's some fabulous stuff this year.”

The swag bag includes nearly 60 items worth over $170,000, with the most expensive a $50,000 dollar trip to a luxury chalet in the Swiss Alps.

Companies pay a fee for their spot in the bag, but the exposure to A-list celebrities can be priceless.

“They're so famous and their names have such value and such cachet and that's exactly what they can bring to these products,” Fary said.

Other gift bag items this year include beauty products, movie-inspired chocolates, gourmet popcorn, sleep aide products, as well as a Rubik's Cube.

Oscars tomorrow

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday (Monday in India). When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, Barbie — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

The Oscars, kicking off on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, are springing forward an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time. But aside from the time shift, this year’s show is going for many tried-and-true Academy Awards traditions. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host. Past winners are flocking back as presenters. And a big studio epic is poised for a major awards haul.

Read more from out coverage of the awards season here.

