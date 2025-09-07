White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tie the knot after decade-long romance

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is finally married to his long-time girlfriend, model Abby Champion. The couple, who have been together for 10 years, got married in a big ceremony at the exclusive Gozzer Ranch country club in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, reported Hello magazine. The couple dated for 7 years before Patrick proposed to Abby in 2023. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion finally tie the knot.(Instagram/patrickschwarzenegger)

Patrick and Abby's engagement and postponed wedding

The 31-year-old actor and 28-year-old model announced their engagement in December 2023. Patrick shared a beachside proposal on Instagram with Abby and captioned it, “FOREVER AND EVER.” However, shortly after their engagement, the couple had to postpone their wedding.

Patrick was offered a role in The White Lotus as Saxon Ratliff, which required him to spare 7 months from his schedule for shooting in Thailand. Abby fully supported Patrick’s career opportunity and agreed to delay their big day as per Hello magazine.

Despite the postponement, Lovebirds were seen enjoying the 2025 Cannes Film Festival festivities, hosted by Nespresso and Ed Banger Records. According to reports by HELLO, Abby couldn’t control her enjoyment when the discussion of her wedding came up, offering fans to take photos and talking about the upcoming celebration.

Patrick’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger (78), along with his ex-wife Maria Shriver (69), attended the wedding. It was a family and friends affair, which made it extra special.

Patrick and Abby's decade-long romance

Patrick and Abby first met in 2016 through mutual friends. For the first year, they kept their relationship private, but soon they shared glimpses of their romance on Instagram. They dated for seven years before Patrick proposed in 2023.

Before Abby, Patrick was briefly linked to singer Miley Cyrus. Their romance lasted five months and ended in April 2015, as both moved in different directions in their careers.

