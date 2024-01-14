Who was Alec Musser? A look back at All My Children star's films and movies

All My Children fame Alec Musser died at the age of 50 on Friday. His fiancee, Paige Press, confirmed that the soap actor died at his home in Del Mar, California, per TMZ. However, the cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet. Devastated by the tragic loss of her fiance, Paige wrote, “I am never taking off my ring” on her Instagram story. Alec Musser died at the age of 50 on Friday(Instagram/@alecmusser)

Who was Alec Musser?

Musser was born in New York City and was raised on the East Coast in New Jersey and Connecticut. After finishing his schooling at the Westminster school, he moved to San Diego, where he attended the University of San Diego.

As an American actor, Musser shot to fame for his appearances in TV shows- I Wanna Be a Soap Star and All My Children. He began his modelling career as a model for an Abercrombie & Fitch campaign. Since then, his career as a model sky-rocketed and he often travelled to foreign destinations for photoshoots.

The I Wanna Be a Soap Star travelled to far-off places like Paris, Greece, South Africa, Australia, and Hawaii. Musser's clients included big names like Gianfranco Ferré, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Speedo, and Target.

Exploring Alec Musser's movie and TV show roles

In 2005, Musser won the reality TV show competition I Wanna Be a Soap Star to land the role of Del Henry in All My Children. He was a recurring cast member on the show between the years 2005 and 2007, with an appearance in 43 episodes of the long-running soap opera show.

He was also known for his roles in shows like Desperate Housewives and Rita Rocks. Musser's filmography includes movies like Road to the Altar and Grown Ups, which was written by Adam Sandler and Fred Wold.

Following Musser's shocking death, Sandler paid a tribute to him on social media. “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” the Murder Mystery star wrote on X, formerly Twitter.