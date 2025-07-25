Why was Resident Alien cancelled? Here's what showmakers said

Resident Alien will end with Season 4, which wraps up on August 8 on USA and Syfy. The show’s creator and showrunner, Chris Sheridan, confirmed the news in an interview ahead of the finale. He said, “I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” according to TV Insider. Resident Alien follows the story of Harry, an alien with the voice of Alan Tudyk, who crash-lands on Earth after his spaceship crashes.(SYFY.com)

He added, “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Chris Sheridan: 'Leaving the door cracked open'

Sheridan said the final episode gives fans a solid ending, but it also hints that the story might not be completely over. He said, “gives Resident Alien a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The television series is based on the Dark Horse comic. The series follows Harry, an alien with the voice of Alan Tudyk, who crash-lands on Earth after his spaceship crashes. His original mission on planet Earth was to extinguish all life on the planet, but after experiencing life in the town of Patience, a small town in Colorado, he decides to protect the planet from aliens who ultimately want to destroy it.

In Season 4, Harry faces off against a Mantid that took his identity. He also finds out that the Greys stole his alien essence while he was trapped on their ship.

Also Read: New games, characters released in Summer Fest 2025: Resident Evil, Street Fighter and more

Resident Alien cast

Along with Tudyk, the cast includes Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Meredith Garrettson, and Judah Prehn. Guest stars this season include Edi Patterson, Terry O’Quinn, Enver Gjokaj, Gary Farmer, Sarah Podemski, Jewel Staite, and Linda Hamilton.

Sheridan adapted the comic for TV and has led the series since it first launched.