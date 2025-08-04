WKRP in Cincinnati cast: Where are they now in 2025?

Actress Loni Anderson died on Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday. According to her publicist, she passed away at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged illness," the Associated Press reported. Actress Loni Anderson died in Los Angeles.(AP)

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

Anderson was best known for playing Jennifer Marlowe, the confident and quick-witted receptionist at a struggling radio station, in the hit TV comedy WKRP in Cincinnati. She appeared in all 90 episodes of the original series, and later reprised the role briefly in The New WKRP in Cincinnati. Her other notable credits include Partners in Crime (1984–1985), Melrose Place, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

Where are the rest of the WKRP cast now?

Gary Sandy (Andy Travis)

Sandy played the radio station’s program director, hired to turn around the struggling station. After WKRP, he made appearances in Murder, She Wrote, L.A. Law, and a five-episode arc on The Young and the Restless in 2001. He is currently 79 years old.

Howard Hesseman (Dr. Johnny Fever)

Hesseman portrayed the rebellious DJ and fan-favorite, Dr. Johnny Fever. He later starred in Head of the Class (1986–1990) and had guest roles in That ’70s Show, Fresh Off the Boat (2017), Chicago Med, and Mike & Molly. Hesseman passed away on January 29, 2022, at age 81 due to complications from colon surgery.

Gordon Jump (Arthur Carlson)

Jump played the bumbling station manager. After WKRP, he appeared in shows like Soap, Growing Pains, and Seinfeld (as George Costanza’s boss). He died in 2003 at age 71 from pulmonary fibrosis.

Tim Reid (Venus Flytrap)

Reid portrayed the stylish and smooth-talking DJ. He later starred in Frank’s Place (1987–1988) and appeared in That ’70s Show, Grey’s Anatomy, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and Swagger. He is 80 years old.

Jan Smithers (Bailey Quarters)

Smithers played the shy but capable reporter who grew more confident throughout the show. After WKRP, she appeared in Murder, She Wrote and the series The Columnist (1984–1985). Her final role was in Mr. Nice Guy (1987). She is now 76 years old.