You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: release date, trailer, cast and more

The upcoming Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" has unveiled its first official trailer, featuring Adam Sandler and his real-life family. Premiering on August 25th on Netflix, it's adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel, showcasing the middle school adventures of Stacy Friedman and Lydia Katz. Adam Sandler Collabs With His Daughters In Netflix’s Upcoming ‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’

The movie's tagline, "BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything," sets the tone.

Penned by Alison Peck and directed by Sammi Cohen, the movie aims to resonate with both kids and adults. Sammi Cohen remarked, "It gives us insight into this very Jewish coming-of-age experience but speaks to broader themes about what it means to be a kid today."

When is You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’s release date?

Mark your calendar for the movie's release on Friday, August 25.

Watch the 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer on August 10, prompting numerous fans to express excitement, like one who mentioned, “Love seeing Adam Sandler’s kids taking after their Dad’s footprints.”

The trailer of the movie shows seventh-grade student Stacy dreaming about her dream bat mitzvah and hanging out with her best friend Lydia. They even dream of owning adjoining lofts in Tribeca in the same building as Taylor Swift.

But Stacy's friendship with Lydia quickly takes a turn for the worse when she catches Lydia kissing a boy Stacy likes. Stacy tells Lydia that their friendship is over and starts spreading anonymous rumors about her on Instagram.

Stacy's sister and mother try to get her to make up with Lydia, but it may be too late. Stacy's sister even warns her that her actions could result in her bat mitzvah being canceled.

In short, the movie is about a young girl who learns the importance of friendship and forgiveness.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah cast

Adam Sandler isn't just in front of the camera; his real-life daughter, Sunny Sandler, is the main character, Stacy. Another of his daughters, Sadie, is also in the movie. Idina Menzel, who acted with Sandler in "Uncut Gems," plays his character's wife in this film.

The movie's cast includes "Saturday Night Live" comedian Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán from "Punch-Drunk Love," Ido Mosseri from "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," Samantha Lorraine from "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON