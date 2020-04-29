entertainment

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:20 IST

Actor Aniruddh Dave feels being worldly and compassionate is taxing these days. “Not just this, it’s extremely difficult to candidly tell people how you feel about certain things happening in the country. Your opinion gets scrutinised immediately and you are questioned on social platforms. I am very vocal about what I think is right! If I feel anything is wrong, I will say without getting intimidated,” says ‘Shorgul’ actor over phone.

Last seen in a TV daily, ‘Patiala Babes’, Dave was in Lucknow on an extended shooting schedule for one of his upcoming OTT series in March. “It was a hectic schedule and we shot at various locations in the city. All was well till we left for Mumbai for a break and then lockdown was imposed so the shoot got postponed. The major portion has been shot and only patch work is left. Also, I feel extremely content to have signed series for web shows as after the lockdown is over it will take months to bring people to theatres.”

Dave is busy with an anthology he is working on as a producer for television. “We were all set to launch the series in April but now my production team has decided to work on it after a couple of months. I am making most of the quarantine days having video meetings with my writers and production team almost every day. Also, we have decided to start whatever little we can in coming months though it will be difficult to shoot in the times of social distancing.”

After being part of films like ‘Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti, ‘Pranaam,’ and others, Dave wanted to take up more films. “This year I decided to produce a TV show and take up more film projects. I have done too much TV and I am content with my body of work. Whatever films I did were offered to me without any effort from my end so I had decided that it was time to put my efforts and get good films. But, I think, my plan has been put on hold as films won’t happen so soon. Gladly, I signed an OTT series that will be out soon. “