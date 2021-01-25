IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead months after post on depression
Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in Bengaluru on Monday.
Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in Bengaluru on Monday.
entertainment

Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead months after post on depression

  • Jayashree Ramaiah, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, was found dead at her Bengaluru residence on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Actor Jayashree Ramaiah, who participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada, was found dead at her residence in Magadi road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. Her body has been sent for postmortem and the Bengaluru police have begun investigation, reports The Indian Express. Police suspects death by suicide.

Jayashree talked about her battle with depression in Facebook posts last year. On July 22, she put up a status saying, “I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression,” reports The Times of India. However, she later deleted the post and assured fans that all is well. “I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all,” her follow-up post read.

A few days later, on July 25, Jayashree talked about being ‘betrayed since childhood’ in a Facebook live. She reiterated that she was struggling with depression.

Also read | Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal’s huge diamond ring grabs eyeballs as they step out after wedding to pose for photos

“I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it,” she reportedly said.

Jayashree made her big-screen debut in 2017 with Imran Sardhariya’s Uppu Huli Khara. She also starred in Black, directed by Mahendra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss

Related Stories

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make 100 crore but have no artistic value.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana accuses attacks 'mafia' for 'making fun of mechanical horse'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
bollywood

Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Parmar will not enter Bigg Boss 14 during family week to support Rahul Vaidya.
Disha Parmar will not enter Bigg Boss 14 during family week to support Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Disha Parmar says her entry in Bigg Boss 14 'will put pressure on' Rahul Vaidya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Disha Parmar said that she will not enter Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya. She said that he is ‘strong enough to fight his own battles’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in Bengaluru on Monday.
Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in Bengaluru on Monday.
entertainment

Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead months after post on depression

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Jayashree Ramaiah, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, was found dead at her Bengaluru residence on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala tied the knot on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala tied the knot on Sunday.
bollywood

'Dealing with Varun requires patience': Shashank Khaitan's advice to Natasha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, has some advice for the actor's wife, Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose for the paparazzi outside their wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose for the paparazzi outside their wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Natasha Dalal's engagement ring grabs eyeballs as she poses with Varun Dhawan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:30 PM IST
As Natasha Dalal stepped out to pose for pictures with Varun Dhawan on Sunday night, her huge engagement ring caught everyone's attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make 100 crore but have no artistic value.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
telugu cinema

Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Being directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
tamil cinema

Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s much delayed sci-film Ayalaan is now complete. The team celebrated the shoot wrap up with a cake-cutting ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly's sister says Jasmin's dad's comments about relationship were 'misconstrued'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • Jasmin Bhasin's father's comments about her relationship with Aly Goni were 'misinterpreted', Aly's sister has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his squad

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Varun Dhawan shared photos from his haldi ceremony. He married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaashi would feature Keerthy Suresh in lead role.
Vaashi would feature Keerthy Suresh in lead role.
others

Mohanlal unveils title of Keerthy Suresh’s Malayalam film Vaashi

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Mohanlal unveiled the title poster of the film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor cradles baby bump while doing yoga, reveals her 'current mood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared pictures from her yoga session. She also revealed her current mood - 'stretched to the max'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
bollywood

When Deepika Padukone was left in tears on sets of Padmaavat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a special video on completion of three years of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which had her playing the eponymous lead, Padmaavat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP