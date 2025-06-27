Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda on her Telugu debut Thammudu: As the female lead, I shot for only two hours with Nithiin

Sapthami Gowda made a name for herself with the Rishab Shetty film Kantara. Soon after the film became a roaring success, she signed Nithiin’s Telugu film Thammudu in 2022. It’s been three years since, and the action drama is finally set to hit screens on July 4, 2025. Despite having been picked for the film based on her performance in Kantara, Sapthami says that she had to screen-test for her role in the Sreeram Venu film. Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda is set for her Telugu film debut

“It has been a long time since I signed the film. Due to some unforeseen reasons, the film got delayed, but I do not have any regrets as the time for the release is perfect. After the release of Kantara, I was approached by the makers and had to screen test for my role. Once they saw the output, I was onboard,” says Sapthami.

When asked about her role in Thammudu, Sapthami says that she plays a village girl and has a key role in the narrative. “I have a lot of solo scenes in Thammudu and did not have much scope to shoot with other stars in the film. You will be surprised to know that I shot for only two hours with Nithiin and hardly had time to interact even with him,” adds Sapthami.

The trailer has caught the attention of many, and Sapthami is shown mouthing a rustic village slang, which is quite difficult for a non-Telugu girl. The clips in the trailer showcase Sapthami speaking on the radio and giving instructions. When asked about the same, Sapthami refused to reveal more and stated that one needs to watch the film to know more about her role. However, Sapthami states that acting in a Telugu film has been an enriching experience for her, and she would love to do more Telugu films in the future.

Sharing screen space with Varsha Bollama and Laya



Thammudu has two other popular heroines, Varsha Bollama and Laya, in key roles. When asked about the same, she says, “Though there are multiple heroines, everyone is playing an important role in the film. My role brings a lot of depth to the film, and I am super excited to see how the Telugu audience receives me in Tollywood,” says Sapthami.

Sreeram Venu, who last made the super hit film Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan, has helmed this film, which has music by Ajaneesh Lokanath. Thammudu did not have much of a buzz, but ever since the trailer came out, the hype for the film is back again, and Sapthami says that the content in Thammudu is quite strong and will surely stand out.