entertainment

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:34 IST

One of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry, Katrina Kaif has headlined a number of commercial and critical hits. Born in Hong Kong and having lived in the UK for most of her life, the actor made her Bollywood foray with Kaizad Gustad’sBoom. While the film failed to work at the box office, Katrina went on to establish a successful modelling career before transitioning into films.

With Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Namastey London among her initial successes, Katrina established herself with Kabir Khan’s New York and Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. Katrina has starred in some of the highest grossing films to come out of the industry recently - Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang! and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Her recent appearances in Aanand L Rai’s Zero as an alcoholic actress, and as an independent, progressive woman in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat were appreciated by fans and critics alike. Katrina will next appear in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The actor has also confirmed that she plans to start her own production house in 2019 through which she intends to make films that are smaller and a little off-beat.

Katrina is also involved with her mother’s charity.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:33 IST