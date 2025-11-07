Mahhi Vij hospitalised after high fever and extreme weakness; team shares health update

Actor Mahhi Vij has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a high fever and severe weakness, her team shared on Thursday. The actor was in the news recently after she vehemently denied rumours of a marital rift with her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali. Earlier, Mahhi Vij had shared Instagram Stories about battling a viral infection.

Mahhi Vij hospitalised

On Thursday, Mahhi Vij’s team shared an update about her health on Instagram, revealing that doctors are currently conducting several tests. They also posted a picture of Mahhi resting on a hospital bed.

Sharing the update, the caption of the Instagram post read, “@mahhivij has been admitted to the hospital right now owing to high fever. We could not reach her for more updates but her publicist Avantika Sinha confirms the news saying ” Yes, she has high fever and extreme weakness and has just been admitted to the hospital, the doctor will run tests now. Nothing beyond this can be confirmed just yet. She is stable however.”

Earlier, the actor had shared Instagram Stories about battling a viral infection. One of her posts showed several medicines she was taking, along with a note expressing gratitude towards her family for supporting her during this difficult time.

Mahhi Vij’s personal life in the spotlight

The news of Mahhi’s hospitalisation comes at a time when her personal life is under scrutiny amid rumours of her separation from her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali. Recently, in her new vlog, Mahhi has addressed the speculation and reacted to claims that she took ₹5 crore in alimony after their alleged divorce.

She said, “I read somewhere that I have signed the divorce papers — please show me the papers. Until we say something ourselves, you have no right to interfere in our personal lives and personal space. I know we are public figures, but we will tell you only what we want to. I have a sick mother at home and three kids, out of which two understand what’s happening. I even got a message from Khushi saying, ‘Mumma, what the hell is this? Why are they interfering in our personal life?’ Even the kids are being questioned in school.”

“Until you hear it from me, please don’t believe anything. Please respect our privacy, that of our kids and parents as well. It’s a request, please leave us alone. If we think we need to tell you something, we will. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being,” she added.

Mahhi and Jay first met at a common friend’s party and instantly connected. After dating for a few years, the two tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate ceremony. The couple are parents to three children: their biological daughter Tara and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.