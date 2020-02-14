Make sense of streaming

entertainment

In the couple of years since the OTT boom in India, streamers have explored different business models as they make inroads into a country that offers them such huge potential for growth. But their core strategies are strikingly similar. In their own respective arenas, each player is competing to win the popular vote.

Regardless of which section of the audience the platforms are targeting – and they’re all targeting different audiences – they seem to be going for quantity over quality. The fight to rack up subscribers in a market as competitive as India can’t be fought without a certain relentlessness. A lot of it also has to do with brand identity; since most of these platforms come with inbuilt expectations, either because of pre-existing content or other services they offer, potential subscribers are always wary of what they’re paying for.

Netflix’s history as the pioneer of streaming immediately sets it apart from, say, an AltBalaji, whose name and legacy invokes an altogether different kind of entertainment. These preconceived notions are almost always unfair, and rarely an accurate representation of what the companies are really trying to achieve. Here’s a rundown of the six major streamers currently competing for the affections and money of the Indian viewer.

NETFLIX

It’s still early years, but Netflix’s ultimate goal is becoming clear. The streamer understands that there is very little overlap in terms of what a certain subscriber is watching on the platform. Unlike those of us who watch television shows for a living, the regular viewer has clear likes and dislikes. Based on this, Netflix is aiming to become the go-to streamer for every kind of audience member there is, no matter how niche their tastes.

Blind Spots

Like most streamers, Netflix’s library has very few classics. There’ll be an occasional Alfred Hitchcock movie, or a couple of Hrishikesh Mukherjee films, but these titles are few and far between.

What to watch out for

Army Of The Dead, a zombie thriller directed by Zack Snyder and co-starring Huma Qureshi, is due out later this year; the streamer also has a Chronicles Of Narnia series planned. The streamer will invest a reported $18 billion on originals in 2020.

AMAZON PRIME

After briefly trying to compete with Netflix for prestige, Amazon Prime has announced that it will, for the foreseeable future, switch focus to tentpole content. Its strategy in India is even more dynamic; while Netflix awaits the release of its first regional language original production, Amazon has been giving regional languages due importance already, having produced shows in languages like Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Blind Spots

Amazon has a better library of classics than most streamers, especially when it comes to old Indian TV shows such as Fauji and Malgudi Days, but its stock of legacy content is slowly depleting.

What to watch out for

The Lord Of The Rings prequel series, touted as the most expensive show ever made, is in production.

HOTSTAR

The Disney-owned streamer may have a major lead over its competitors in terms of numbers, but while Netflix and Amazon are investing heavily to build a slate of original content, Hotstar is relying almost exclusively on licensed shows, movies and the live streaming of sports. In the next couple of years, as more studios begin to roll out their streaming platforms, Hotstar will have to surrender legacy content, potentially denting its appeal.

Blind Spots

Hotstar will avoid losing several valuable legacy titles through its deal with Disney. It will reportedly stream Disney+ content in India from March, but with HBO Max around the corner, Hotstar will still have to factor in the loss of titles such as Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos etc.

What to watch out for

The platform has announced that it will invest approximately ~120 crore in creating original content, although this number pales in comparison to the ~3000 crore Netflix plans on investing in India.

ALTBALAJI

AltBalaji chief, Ekta Kapoor, said in a recent interview that she feels the media’s coverage of her platform has been rather unfair. If the same content, she said, were to be released on Netflix or Amazon, it would be given more respect. A couple of rejoinders: while it is true that nearly every streaming platform has its share of sleazy content, only AltBalaji is seen as the ultimate destination for it. The platform also doesn’t make its shows available to the press for early viewing, which is both a sign of poor self-confidence and, of course, the reason why its shows aren’t covered as extensively as those of its competitors, who make it a point to provide the press with episodes well in advance.

Blind Spots

AltBalaji’s homepage proudly displays its slate of originals, which is the primary reason why audiences subscribe to the service. Whether or not this is enough to keep them coming back is the bigger question. At ~600 for a year, it’s the cheapest bet of the lot, but then again, it’s essentially a database of Balaji titles and nothing else.

What to watch out for

While it has several new and returning series in the offing, the 60 originals under its deal with Zee5 is what we should look out for.

ZEE5

Perhaps sensing that it was being associated with a kind of content with which it will ultimately want to distance itself from, content that was also somewhat limiting its broader appeal, AltBalaji struck a deal with Zee5. Parent companies Zee Group and Balaji Telefilms have been working together for over two decades on the small screen. Now, the two companies have announced an alliance in the OTT space as well.

Blind Spots

Zee5’s slate of originals is underwhelming, despite the collaboration with AltBalaji. The platform cannot attract A-list talent, unlike Netflix and Amazon. You get what you pay for, but at ~1200 per year, what you’re paying isn’t insignificant.

What to watch out for

Under its deal with AltBalaji, the collaboration will produce approximately 60 original titles that will be made available for streaming on both platforms.

APPLE TV+

Apple has neither a broad slate of original programming, nor ancillary services such as live sports or free shipping. What it does have, however, are deep pockets to attract the most reputable creators in the world. While the inaugural slate of original programming left something to be desired, Apple is the youngest player in the market, and shouldn’t be held to the same standards as some of the veterans.

Blind Spots

Even with competitive pricing — a year’s worth of Apple TV+ costs about ~1000 – the slate of offerings is simply not enough right now.

What to watch out for

Steven Spielberg will make his streaming debut with the anthology series Amazing Stories, due out in March. La La Land director Damien Chazelle will helm all eight episodes of an upcoming musical drama series.

