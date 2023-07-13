‘Missing you both’: Riley Keough pays tribute to late mom and brother after Emmy nomination

Riley Keough remembered her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, as well as late brother Benjamin Keough, after being nominated for an Emmy. Sharing an image of Benjamin with his arms wrapped around Lisa, Riley wrote, “Missing you both”. She shared the picture on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 12. Riley Keough remembered her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, as well as late brother Benjamin Keough, after being nominated for an Emmy (@lisampresley/Instagram, rileykeough/Instagram)

Riley has been recognised by the Television Academy for her role in the Prime Video series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’. The 34-year-old also shared the nomination announcement on her Instagram Story.

Singer-songwriter Lisa died aged 54 in January after being rushed to the hospital for a cardiac arrest. Benjamin, on the other hand, died by suicide in 2020, at the age of 27.

Riley has officially taken over the multimillion-dollar estate of her mother, after she and her grandmother Priscilla Presley reached an agreement. In documents seen by the news outlet PEOPLE, Riley petitioned the court to approve the settlement over the estate in documents that were filed in Los Angeles.

“The beneficiaries all save money that would have gone to Priscilla who was going to charge a trustee fee,” Riley’s lawyer Justin Gold said in the documents. “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla's Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa's wishes and not in the best interests.”

Riley is now also the sub-trusts for Harper and Finley Lockwood, her twin sisters, 14. According to Justin, Riley will invest the money “in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee.”

Priscilla. 78, was reportedly officially removed as Trustee of Lisa’s estate on May 11. However, she will be Trustee of the sub-trust of her son Navarone Garibaldi, as well as of late Lisa’s half-brother.Navarone will be granted 1/9 of the Trust, and the rest is to be distributed among Riley, Finley and Harper.

