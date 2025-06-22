34th Seoul Music Awards full list of winners: BTS' Namjoon and Jimin win awards, i-dle creates history

BTS, BLACKPINK, and TXT, among others, won several awards at the 34th Seoul Music Awards, which took place in South Korea. i-dle won the Daesang (Grand Prize) award, which made them the first female artist since Girls’ Generation in 2010 to win a Daesang at the Seoul Music Awards, as per Soompi. This marked I-DLE’s first-ever Daesang at the Seoul Music Awards. (Also Read | Suga apologises to BTS ARMY in 1st post as he completes his social work, talks about feeling ‘need to take a step back') i-dle, BTS' Namjoon and Jimin were honoured at the 34th Seoul Music Awards.

Who won what at 34th Seoul Music Awards

i-dle also won Bonsangs (Main Awards) along with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. TXT won three trophies this year--Best Song (for their 2024 hit Deja Vu) and Best Album, along with a Bonsang. BTS leader Namjoon, aka RM, won the R&B/Hip Hop Award. Jimin, BTS singer, was honoured with the Korean Wave Award.

More about the awards

aespa, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, ILLIT, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids also won the Bonsang (Main Award). The Rookie award of the Year was shared by Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip and KiiiKiii. The event was held on Saturday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. It honoured the top K-pop artists of the year.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Daesang (Grand Prize): i-dle

Best Song: TXT

Best Album: TXT, ZEROBASEONE

World Best Artist: aespa, Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Bonsang (Main Award): aespa, Doyoung (NCT), ENHYPEN, G-Dragon (BIGBANG), i-dle, ILLIT, NCT DREAM, NCT WISH, P1Harmony, PLAVE, QWER, Rosé (BLACKPINK), SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, Young Tak, ZEROBASEONE

Best Group: ILLIT, NCT WISH

Best Solo Artist: Doyoung (NCT)

Rookie of the Year: Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, KiiiKiii

K-Pop World Choice (Group): BABYMONSTER

K-Pop World Choice (Solo): Young Tak

R&B/Hip Hop Award: RM (BTS)

Ballad Award: Hwang Karam

Trot Award: Young Tak

OST Award: Young Tak

Band Award: wave to earth

Best Performance Award: CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY

Korean Wave Award: Jimin (BTS)

Discovery of the Year: SAY MY NAME

K-Pop Special Award: BTOB

Popularity Award: Lee Chan Won

Rising Star: VVUP