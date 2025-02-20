Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promise to name ‘next baby’ after rapper's lawyer

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 20, 2025 07:48 PM IST

New York-based lawyer Joe Tacopina reveals A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promised to name their next kid after him

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have vowed to name their “next baby” after the rapper's lawyer, Joe Tacopina. On Tuesday, the Praise the Lord hitmaker was found not guilty of all charges in his felony shooting trial. Following the court victory, the 36-year-old revealed how he and his partner plan to honour his attorney.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have promised to name their next kid after the rapper's lawyer following his not-guilty verdict(AFP)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have promised to name their next kid after the rapper's lawyer following his not-guilty verdict(AFP)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promise rapper's lawyer to name their next kid after him

“Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina shared in an interview with Extra. The Am I Dreaming rapper and the Fenty Beauty founder are parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

The 58-year-old lawyer also reflected on the now-viral moment where Rocky leapt onto Rihanna for an emotional hug, saying, “I look to my right, he's gone.” “And I didn't know. I didn't know he left. He was just gone,” he went on, adding that he asked his partner whether the rapper had left.

“And I see him on top of Rihanna… I couldn't process quickly enough,” Tacopina recalled. He further expressed his respect and admiration for Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. “I appreciated them putting their trust in me,” he said of the Peso rapper and Rihanna.

The New York-based attorney opened up on being moved by Rocky's kind words to him before the verdict. “He didn't know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a, you know, a decade-long prison sentence, literally, that day,” he said of Rocky.

“And he [Rocky] looked at me, and he grabbed me, and he said, ‘Joe, I want you to know I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you've done, and I just appreciate you so much. I appreciate everything you've done for me… and we're in this together no matter what, and I love you,’” Tacopina recalled.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On