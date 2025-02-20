A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promise to name ‘next baby’ after rapper's lawyer

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have vowed to name their “next baby” after the rapper's lawyer, Joe Tacopina. On Tuesday, the Praise the Lord hitmaker was found not guilty of all charges in his felony shooting trial. Following the court victory, the 36-year-old revealed how he and his partner plan to honour his attorney. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have promised to name their next kid after the rapper's lawyer following his not-guilty verdict(AFP)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promise rapper's lawyer to name their next kid after him

“Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina shared in an interview with Extra. The Am I Dreaming rapper and the Fenty Beauty founder are parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

The 58-year-old lawyer also reflected on the now-viral moment where Rocky leapt onto Rihanna for an emotional hug, saying, “I look to my right, he's gone.” “And I didn't know. I didn't know he left. He was just gone,” he went on, adding that he asked his partner whether the rapper had left.

“And I see him on top of Rihanna… I couldn't process quickly enough,” Tacopina recalled. He further expressed his respect and admiration for Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. “I appreciated them putting their trust in me,” he said of the Peso rapper and Rihanna.

The New York-based attorney opened up on being moved by Rocky's kind words to him before the verdict. “He didn't know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a, you know, a decade-long prison sentence, literally, that day,” he said of Rocky.

“And he [Rocky] looked at me, and he grabbed me, and he said, ‘Joe, I want you to know I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you've done, and I just appreciate you so much. I appreciate everything you've done for me… and we're in this together no matter what, and I love you,’” Tacopina recalled.