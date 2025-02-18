Menu Explore
After Ed Sheeran-Coldplay's India shows, Amit Trivedi says global artists 'go where money is': Koi lena dena nahi humse

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 18, 2025 01:53 PM IST

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5 and Bryan Adams have played in several cities across India in the last few weeks.

The last few weeks have seen fans across India enjoy concerts of international artists, including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay, in different cities. Now, musician Amit Trivedi told India Today that global artists "are very smart and go where the money is." He also added that they aren't bothered by the people. (Also Read | Coldplay gives India's largest concert ever with 1.34 lakh fans, more than Diljit-Justin Bieber's biggest shows combined)

Amit Trivedi spoke about global artists after Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's concerts.
Amit Trivedi spoke about global artists after Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's concerts.

Amit Trivedi says global artists hold shows in India for ‘pure business’

Amit said, "They [global artists] have understood that the population is high and there's a big market here. They are very smart, they know the game well. They go where the money is. Unko koi lena dena nahi humse. Woh dhanda kar rahe hai bhaiyya (They have nothing to do with us. They are solely doing business here). Whether it's Ed Sheeran, or Dua Lipa, whoever it is, they know that the market is huge here, and the consumption is very high here. [It's] Pure business. They are happy in their first-world country."

Amit Trivedi says West artists will collab with Indian artists since ‘unka fayda hai’

He was asked whether he wanted to collaborate with global artists for Azaad Collab 2. On if "performers of the West want to collaborate with" him, Amit said, “They will happily collab, because unka dhanda hai, unka fayda hai. Mera fayda hoga toh karunga, dekhenge (It's their business, and it's profitable. If it benefits me, I'll do. We will see).”

Amit recently released Azaad Collab, for which he collaborated with as many as 22 Indian artists like Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Nikhita Gandhi, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar, among others.

Global artists' concerts in India

Coldplay came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Chris Martin, along with the members of Coldplay, had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The city made history on January 25-26, 2025, as it hosted India's largest-ever concert.

Ed Sheeran held his Mathematics Tour to India in Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong. Dua Lipa, Maroon 5 and Bryan Adams played a number of sold-out venues across country in 2024. Green Day and Shawn Mendes will perform later this year.

