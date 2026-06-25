Alka Yagnik clarifies viral wheelchair video at Padma Bhushan ceremony, reassures fans: ‘I was simply fatigued’

Reassuring her fans that she is on the mend, she added, “Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me.”

She made it clear that the wheelchair wasn't due to a sudden medical emergency, but rather sheer exhaustion after a gruelling day of formal events. "After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving," she explained.

To clear the air and calm her worried followers, Alka took to social media to explain exactly what happened during the ceremony. "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes," she wrote. "I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery."

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has responded to fans after a video of her in a wheelchair went viral on social media. The clip, filmed after the Padma Bhushan ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23, showed the visibly tired singer being assisted out of the venue, sparking widespread concern among fans. As one of Indian cinema's most beloved voices, Alka Yagnik has mostly stayed out of the public eye in recent years due to ongoing health challenges.

Emotional moment at Padma Bhushan ceremony Alka Yagnik’s appearance at the Padma Bhushan ceremony was a truly special moment, especially since she has rarely been seen in public lately. Receiving one of India’s highest civilian honors from President Droupadi Murmu left the singer deeply moved and emotionally overwhelmed.

During the event, she opened up about why she has been staying out of the spotlight, tracing it back to her recent health struggles. "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges," she shared.

Despite her personal challenges, she remained incredibly grateful to her fans while accepting the prestigious award. Speaking about the honour, she added, "This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

Closing her message with warmth, Alka urged fans to focus on celebration rather than concern, especially on such a proud occasion in her career. "Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together," she wrote. “With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik.”