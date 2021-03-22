Anoushka Shankar: Camaraderie of being in the same place was missing from Grammys this year
Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar missed the joy of “being together” while performing at the first ever virtual Grammy Awards ceremony last week. However, she is quick to add that it in no way took could take away the spirit of celebrating music.
“It was lovely taking part in the first ever virtual Grammy Awards,” says Shankar, who joined several artistes, including Gregory Porter and Kamasi Washington, for a tribute performance to celebrate the legacy of classic Marvin Gaye track, Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology), at the gala event.
The 39-year-old tells us that while she enjoyed being part of the gala from the comfort of her house, there was something which was missing from the virtual affair.
“There is a certain kind of joy and camaraderie to being in the same place with so many artistes... all celebrating each other — that was missing this year. But then, it was also nice to see out my nomination from my own sofa with my kids,” she gushes.
This year, Shankar was herself in the race to win a Grammy for her album Love Letters in the Best Global Music Album category, but she lost out to Burna Boy, who won for Twice As Tall.
Irrespective of whether she wins or loses, the daughter of the late sitar legend Ravi Shankar feels “honoured to represent India on platforms such as these”.
When it comes to her musical journey, Shankar made the most of her time during the lockdown and connected with herself once again, as she got to be “still for the first time”.
She elaborates, “I haven’t been in a (single) place for thirteen months. I was fully present with my kids and for myself and my loved ones. Also, I had to adapt and grow in order to continue my work. I am now a lot more self-sufficient with engineering and recording myself than I was before.”
