Ariana Grande calls for mental health support for young stars in entertainment industry: ‘You need a therapist…’

Ariana Grande is speaking out about the importance of mental health for young stars in the entertainment industry. During a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the Oscar-nominated actress urged studios and record labels to provide therapy services for aspiring actors and musicians. Grande, who has been in the spotlight since the age of 19, opened up about her own struggles and emphasised the need for young talent to prioritise their mental well-being. Ariana Grande advocates for mental health services for young stars, urging studios to integrate therapy into contracts. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Ariana voices support for kids’ mental health in showbiz

During her podcast appearance, the former Victorious star opened up about her struggles with online criticism, particularly concerning her relationships and body. Ariana explained how these pressures have affected her, urging companies to provide weekly therapy for new artists. She emphasized that fame often "impacts people in a negative way" and expressed the need for young stars to have mental health support.

The pop singer revealed, “I was 19 when all of that nonsense started happening to me, and it’s just a crazy piece of the puzzle. It’s something you work so hard to try and understand, and it will never make sense to me. I just love art and that’s all I care about, so it’s just weird that that’s a part of it … It started when I was so young with my body or rumors about my relationships or about my team or about my mom or about people I love. There was just no limit,” as reported by The Mirror US.

She continued, “It’s so important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make it a part of the contract when you sign on to do something that’s going to change your life in that way, on that scale. You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week.”

The Side to Side singer concluded her remarks with: “When these people are cast in these life-changing roles, or when they get that record deal, when they get that moment, that should be non-negotiable in the contract. Because to be an artist, you are a vulnerable person with your heart on your sleeve … So the same person who is meant to do art is the exact same person who is not meant to deal with that s***.”

Ariana reflects on Victorious time

The former Nickelodeon star has previously discussed similar issues, including her time on Victorious. In a conversation with Penn Badgley on his podcast Podcrushed, Ariana admitted that she was still "reprocessing" her experience on the show. She revealed that showrunner Dan Schneider often asked her to perform inappropriate and overly sexualized scenes, which added to the pressures she faced during her early career.