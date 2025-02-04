Babyface gets apology from AP after facing criticism for cutting short his Grammy interview: 'We are deeply sorry'

On the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2025, reporters of the news agency Associated Press (AP) cut short their interview with music legend Babyface to chat with singer-songwriter Chappell Roan. This led a section of the people on the internet to criticise AP. Now, it has issued an apology to Babyface. (Also Read | Interviewers apologise after cutting off Babyface for Chappell Roan at Grammys red carpet) Babyface attended the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

AP apologies to Babyface

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AP wrote, "We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologised to him through his representative and to our viewers on the live stream."

What fans said about the apology

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Cutting the interview short? She literally cut off Babyface mid-sentence to scream at Chappell Roan and she didn’t even bother to apologize for interrupting the interview." A comment read, "What worse is Babyface had to ask them pretty much is that what you want to do, they dismissed him by saying yes. Then he had to graciously remove HIMSELF and tell them go do that. Terriible."

A fan said, "Babyface handled the moment with class and dignity. He deserves at least a follow-up interview. I'm sure he'd appreciate that." A tweet read, "This is exactly what’s wrong with society today. Quality no longer exists anymore. It’s just about what the next new thing is, which is sad." "The unmitigated disrespect @AP showed to a legend in the music game. Your red carpet privileges for the 2026 Grammys should be revoked," tweeted another person.

What happened to Babyface on Grammys red carpet

During the Grammys red carpet interview, AP reporters cut off Babyface to speak with Chappell Roan, nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. While Babyface was chatting about his career, the interviewer’s attention shifted to Roan, which led Babyface to hand over the mic saying, “You guys wanna do that? Go do that.” He then stepped aside. The interviewer apologised, “So sorry, Babyface. So sorry.”

Interviewer apologised earlier too

After facing criticism, the interviewer spoke about the situation in a separate video, “I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface,” the reporter said, clarifying her stance. “Chappell Roan just came up, and there’s always a lot of commotion on these red carpets.” She then added, “I’m a huge Babyface fan, and so is everyone here. I’m just gonna apologise."