BTS drops the teaser video of their new track Butter.
BTS drops the teaser video of their new track Butter.
BTS Butter teaser video: Members groove to the beats, fans say it reminds them of Queen's Another One Bites the Dust

  • BTS, on Tuesday, dropped the teaser video of their new song Butter. Fans noticed a Queen vibe in the clip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:42 PM IST

BTS has released the teaser video of their upcoming track Butter. The video, released on Tuesday, features the members assemble together while the music plays in the background.

Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and RM stand next to each other while they tilt their heads to the beats of the music. The teaser video ends with Jungkook singing, "Get It Let It Roll!"

Excited fans are already calling it the song of the year/century. However, some confessed that the beats reminded them of the iconic track Another One Bites the Dust by Queen. The song has been popular on Tiktok lately as well. "THE BEGINNING MADE ME THINK OF QUEEN'S ANOTHER BITE OF DUST !! #ButterVideoTeaser," a fan confessed. "JUST LOOK AT THEM AND THE QUEEN VIBES - THIS IS GOING TO BE LEGENDARY," added another.

In 2020, when BTS released Dynamite, the group gave a tribute to Micheal Jackson. The music video featured a few iconic steps of the legendary pop singers. A fan wondered, "No but they did a tribute to mj on dynamite, what if it's queen with butter."

BTS began teasing the new song by sharing the concept poster earlier this month. The artwork featured a heart-shaped butter on a slice of toasted butter, yellow balloons with a smiley, heart-shaped party confetti, juice being poured into a glass, a camera, gummies spread across the frame and a broken lollipop. They then revealed their new looks in the group concept photo.

Also Read: BTS singer V finds a unique way to track his phone down on set, Jimin pokes fun at announcers. Watch

Butter is slated to release on May 21. The debut performance of the song is set to take place this weekend at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Confirming the news, BTS had previously tweeted, "We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter” will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT."

