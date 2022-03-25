Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Desi ARMY rejoices as members say 'Namaste', 'Assalam-u-Alaikum' in new video; fans say 'DesiMys we won'. Watch
Currently, the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for their Las Vegas concert. Meanwhile, J-Hope has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
BTS members greeted fans with Namaste, Assalamu Alaykum.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:15 PM IST
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been receiving praises from their Indian fans after a new video showed them using local greetings. The seven bandmates were appearing in a promotional video as a part of their collaboration with Free Fire, a multiplayer battle royale mobile game. In the second part of the video, they introduced themselves to the fans with greetings from across the world. Also Read| BTS V sings romantic Hindi song in new video, ARMY says: 'I just had a mini heart attack'

‘Hola’, ‘Oi’, ‘Marhaba, Swasdi’, ‘Xin Chao’, ‘Mare-ha-ba’, ‘Salut’ and ‘Hallo’ were some of the greetings used by the septet. The greetings also included ‘Namaste’ and ‘Assalam-u-Alaikum’. The South Korean singers even folded their hands and bowed down as they said, "Namaste! We are BTS."

Fans of the K-pop group expressed excitement over the mention by commenting on videos shared by BTS fan accounts across YouTube and social media. One wrote, “My Indian heart… Was Just booming," while another commented, "DesiMys we won! 'Namaste we are BTS!' Look at Tae's cute Namaste."

"The way they told NAMASTE.... I had got goosebumps... very proud to be an army. love you BTS," a third one wrote, while another commented, "Askskdkdk my Indian Muslim heart after hearing namaste and assalamualikum is on 9th sky!!!"

BTS had previously greeted desi fans with a namaste during their interviews with Indian publications last year. A fan remembered the same as they tweeted, "BTS said 'Namaste we are BTS' it's been so long."

Currently, the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for their Las Vegas concert. The group is due to perform in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. They are also set to perform at the 2022 Grammys  in Las Vegas on April 4.

J-Hope, who has been recently diagnosed with Covid-19, is planning to take part in activities after his recovery. BigHit Music, the media agency handling BTS, said that the musician had completed three rounds of vaccinations and is experiencing mild symptoms.

 

