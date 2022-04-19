BTS finally hears the cheers

Grammy-nominated boy band BTS had all the permissions sorted when they hit the stage before wrapping up their Las Vegas tour of the Permission to Dance On Stage concert over the weekend. And it was the sound of live cheers which left a euphoric effect on them.

The tour came after their gig in Seoul, South Korea, which had restrictions such as no shouting, cheering, or chanting in the Covid-19 altered world.

“We worked really hard for this tour. But the thing I remember the most is the way you cheered for us,” said Jimin, adding, “We had our performance in Korea, but we were really upset because we couldn’t hear our ARMY in Korea shout like this, so we came to Las Vegas. Thanks to you all, we are going back really consoled”.

Through the show at Allegiant Stadium, the South Korean septet, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, spread hopeful energy, captivating the audience with their fervent dance moves on harmonious lyrics infused with symphony of lights. “We will remember your cheers. For the past nine years, you are the reason we have been happy,” the band said in unison, with SUGA confessing he felt alive amid the cheers.

It was all so special for the band that they kept asking the audience to keep cheering, which they readily agreed. “I don’t know when our next concert will be but, for one last time, we should hear your big loud cheer. ARMY, make some noise! Thank you so much and we will see you when we come back,” said Jin.

An emotional Jung Kook shared, “We are so happy to perform in front of the ARMY. You guys are awesome. This moment right now is precious for me”.

The last Permission to Dance concert was made of lots of bittersweet moments, with the band reminding their fans of the final moments, them adding extra energy to make the last one count, candid moments between Jungkook and V, lots of ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ placards in the audience, purple illuminating the stadium, and J-Hope praising Jin for not making his absence felt despite his limited participation following a hand injury.

Reacting to J-Hope’s sweet words, Jin said, “I was a burden on the team. the seven of us, we move as one team, and I should have not but I accidentally got injured. It is thanks to the help of the team that even though I got hurt, I was able to do and participate in this great performance”.

The concert was high on peppy fun, emotional tunes, funky music, packed with lots of energy, optimism and joy. The band performed on their popular tracks such as Fake Love, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, Black Swan, Dynamite and Permission to Dance.

In fact, nostalgia also floated through the air of the packed venue, as RM recalled, “These days I feel like I have gained some age. In 2009 I was just a student with family when I was in Las Vegas. In 2014, nobody knew us, we were knocking on strangers’ doors asking them to come to our concert… That was tough... Thanks to you guys my English got a lot better. I used to work around this stadium at 6 am, imagining the 50000 people in it, we are never going to take all this (the audience’s love and their popularity) for granted”.

The final chapter of Permission to Dance marked a new beginning for the band, and a surprise for the bands. The final moments teased their slogan for the new era -- We Are Bulletproof -- with upcoming new music, The album title has yet to be revealed.

“We are BTS, you are our ARMY, and we are each other’s everything,” the band said on a concluding note, with a promise to be back soon.