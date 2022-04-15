BTS' J-Hope shares his fanboy moment with Lady Gaga: ‘My forever queen’. See pics

Pictures of BTS band's J -Hope and Lady Gaga are doing rounds on the Internet. The boy band is currently in the US for their four-day concert Permission To Dance On Stage- Las Vegas. Band member J-Hope also attended Lady Gaga's Las Vegas concert, Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano, and shared pictures of them on social media. Also Read: BTS: When J-Hope burst into tears watching his parents' video message on first birthday after joining group. Watch

Sharing the pictures, J-Hope wrote, “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga, my queen forever! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!."

One person tweeted, “J Hope and Lady Gaga content is GIVING ME LIFE." Another one said, “Hobi blew some kisses to Armys outside when they left lady gaga’s concert venue. He’s so precious pls i hope he had some fun.”

hobi blew some kisses to armys outside when they left lady gaga’s concert venue 🥺❤️‍🩹 he’s so precious pls i hope he had sm fun! pic.twitter.com/EwlE6YNDSs — Jane⁷ (@agustdeezx_) April 15, 2022

Sharing a picture from the concert, one fan wrote, “Our dearest sunshine HOBI enjoying GAGA concert.” Another one said, “Love seeing Hobi getting out, enjoying the moment, and getting the attention and praise he deserves.”

One fan said, “I find it very endearing when he writes his captions in both English and Korean. Hobi is just too good for this world," and one commented, “Can I also say how amazing it is that Hobi has learnt a new language so well in past 2 years. Im so proud of him. Learning any new language is HARD. I have just started learning Korean and if I achieved this level of proficiency at any time in future, it would be amazing."

Meanwhile, BTS will perform at the MGM Garden Arena & Allegiant Stadium for two more sold-out concerts of Permission to Dance On Stage in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

