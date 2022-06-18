BTS: Jimin says he wants to be ‘a little more explicit' in upcoming solo projects, try ‘some darker material'

BTS member Jimin has spoken about his way forward with solo projects saying that he's 'going to try to take on a lot of new things'. In a new interview, Jimin said that he's meeting with different producers. He also added that he feels he 'should take this challenge on, the proper way'. (Also Read | BTS' V reveals he doesn't uses filters on pictures: 'If I did, that wouldn’t be me anymore')

Revealing further about his upcoming projects, Jimin said that he wants to keep 'going straight through, staying together with the producers'. He added that they will 'basically always be together for around a month'. Speaking about their discussion, Jimin said that he met with the producers a few times and spoke about 'what messages and what kind of appearance or image I want to get across'.

In an interview with Weverse magazine, Jimin responded to a question about wanting to show more of himself as an artist, "Maybe I can be just a little more explicit. I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before. Like, something that shows the things I usually think about a little more honestly?"

He further said, "My thoughts are already well-represented on BTS’ albums, but, you know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar. I’m doing this more for my own sake than because I want to say something to other people. Because after a year and a half of the pandemic, I was thinking a lot about how I was a little lost. Once the other members found out about that, they said, 'Why don’t you try to make it into music?' And that made me decide I should try and talk about it in my music."

BTS members recently released their anthology album Proof, comprising old and new songs. The group later during Festa dinner said they would take a break. However, HYBE has clarified that BTS isn't taking a hiatus.

