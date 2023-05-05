BTS: Jin responds to fan as he pens heartfelt note for J-Hope in military

BTS member Jin surprised fans on their online fan community Weverse as he responded to a fan's post in the sweetest way possible. Not only that, Kim Seok Jin also talked about J-Hope who recently enlisted in the military. From asking about his days in the military to his well-being, Jin penned quite a lot of questions as he showed his caring side and melted the hearts of his fans online. Also read: J-Hope undergoes training on handling gun, poses with soldiers in pics from military camp BTS: Jin and J-Hope are serving in the military.

The fan wrote to J-Hope, “J Hope miss you alot….take care of yourself and don't be sick actually I am missing out world wide handsome too.”

In reply, Jin who is also serving in the army but on a different camp site than J-Hope commented, as per the translation of @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, “Jwehope How is it over there Are you getting rained on Are you using px (the convenience store for military personnel) Did you gain weight Are you not calling me because you’re conscious/ nervous Did you receive the internet letter that I sent.”

It continued, "Have you gotten hurt anywhere Did you shave the other friends’ (fellow BTS members or fellow new recruits) heads too Does the food there taste well There’s still a long time before your vacation Ha ha ha I’m spending my military life while looking at you. You should also look at the next one (BTS member) it gives a lot of strength during military. life Ha ha ha.”

Soon after Jin replied to the post, the fan wrote back, “Thank you very much Jin…..I am still in shock that you really replied to me. Is it a dream. I am really really happy.”

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for the mandatory 18 months of military service. last month it was J-Hope who joined the army as an active soldier. He is currently at a boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul, where he is receiving training.

The other five members of BTS--RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- are yet to join the South Korean military. As a group, BTS is on a hiatus and will return after completion of the member's military service, sometime in 2025.

