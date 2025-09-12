BTS leader Namjoon shares pic as he debuts with blond hair on 31st birthday; donates 200 million won to hospitals

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, clocked his 31st birthday on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Namjoon sprang a surprise on the BTS ARMY as he debuted with a blonde hairdo on his special day. Kim Namjoon shared his pictures on Instagram.

In a photo, Namjoon gave a peek at the menu of his meal on his birthday. It consisted of small bites, summer squash noodle and roasted sesame. "Happy Birthday" was written at the top of the page. Namjoon shared it with a kissing face emoji. He shared several photos which he clicked while driving around in his car. They showed banners wishing him on his birthday and messages on buses for him.

Namjoon also shared a selfie in which the BTS leader stood in front of a mirror. Dressed in a white vest, Namjoon debuted with blonde hair. He made a face as he clicked the picture. The rapper wrote, "Thank you. I miss you all." He also gave a glimpse of his two-tier purple birthday cake on which lit candles were placed. The words on it read, "Happy Birthday, RM. Let's stay healthy."

J-Hope wished Namjoon too

The BTS rapper re-shared a post by the official Instagram account of the group wishing him on his birthday. J-Hope shared a photo of Namjoon standing on the beach at sunset. He wrote, "HB!!! My forever friend @rkive." Namjoon re-posted it with a heart face emoji. Sharing another picture of Namjoon, J-Hope said, "Reliable @rkive."

Namjoon makes donations on his birthday

As per Chosun.com, Namjoon donated 200 million won to domestic hospitals on his birthday. Citing a medical community source, it said that Namjoon donated 100 million won each to Asan Medical Centre in Seoul and Korea University Medical Centre as development funds.

Namjoon said, “I decided to donate with the hope of participating in something meaningful on my birthday. I hope this donation can provide even a small help to patients who are suffering due to economic difficulties despite needing treatment.”

The BTS member makes a donation every year on his birthday. In 2024, he donated 100 million won to participate in the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Campaign to Thank Uniformed Workers. In 2023, he donated to the Korean Society of Legal Medicine. In 2021 and 2022, he donated to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation for the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage.