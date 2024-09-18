BTS' RM reveals if he'll talk about military service after it ends; shares first thing he wants to do after discharge

BTS leader RM, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, talked about a host of topics on Wednesday. Taking to Weverse, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, talked about the first thing he wants to do after getting discharged from the military and also spoke about his time there with fans. He responded to several messages from the BTS ARMY. (Also Read | BTS' RM donates 100 million won to support veterans on his 30th birthday: ‘Hope this can provide some small help’) BTS' RM will finish his service in 2025.

RM talks about military, life after that

A fan asked RM, as translated by X (formerly Twitter) user @btsinthemoment, "What are you going to do first after your military service finishes? What did you want to do most?" RM said, "I want to get a baby perm." When a person said that they "want a lover that responds as fast as Kim Namjoon does", he said, "Being as fast as me is impressive."

Another person said, as translated by @mhereonlyforbts, "When you get out of the military, please talk about the military days for 24 hours." He replied, "There's a f****** a lot to say though. I wonder how much I can say." When asked what made him happy recently, he said, "It (military service) is over 50%."

RM spoke about Chuseok, gaining weight in military

A BTS ARMY asked RM how he spent his Chuseok. He said, "Working out and watching YouTube and reading books and eating meals and working out and watching youtube and reading books and webtoons and eating." A person asked if it was winter already in South Korea and he said, "Please I really wish it was. I wanna shovel the snow away." A Weverse user asked about the length of his hair now and he said, "A little longer than the buzz cut."

A comment read, "Do you have any plans to perform live with Megan Thee Stallion someday?" RM responded, "I think she is too busy." Megan is a rapper and singer, who earlier collaborated with BTS. Recently she worked with RM in the song Neva Play. When another fan asked if he gained weight during his military service, he said, "Yes, I'm 78 kg. I was 69 at the training centre."

About RM

RM is a part of BTS featuring six other members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, he is serving in the South Korean military. He began his military service on December 11 last year. He will finish his service in 2025. RM made his official debut as a member of BTS in 2013. RM: Right People, Wrong Place, his documentary film, is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. It will be held from October 2.