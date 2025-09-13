BTS' RM responds after fans tease him for wearing Jin’s diamond ring birthday gift on wedding finger

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, on his 31st birthday, held a live session on Weverse and interacted with fans. However, he got teased by the BTS ARMY for wearing a diamond ring, gifted by Jin, on his ring finger. RM then explained at length why he wore the ring on that particular finger. RM also opened up about the struggle BTS has been going through while preparing for their new album. BTS leader RM talked about his diamond ring, a gift from Jin.

RM talks about BTS and their upcoming album

RM said that the BTS members have been getting together to churn out something as a band. Talking about their album, which will release next year, RM said, "I don't know how it'll all turn out and you guys as individuals could hate it or like it, I don't know, I can't do anything about it but we're going to proceed on believing that there's some thing that we can do and towards the way that most people won't be disappointed."

RM on BTS' goals

Talking about BTS' goal, he added, "However, we're not just considering listeners and audience but what we really want to do, what we must show and want to show, we focus our inner voice and want to show a process that shows maturity as an artist, so we're preparing a lot of things. Well, I won't be able to say anything except ask you to wait, there's no measure like all I can say is, 'Please wait a little, please.'"

Fans tease RM about his ring from Jin

As he spoke, BTS fans spotted the diamond ring on his finger. A person said, "Ring on wedding finger? What's up?" "Two good news this birthday," read a comment. "You're wearing Jin's gifted ring on your ring finger, your wedding finger. Are you guys married?" a fan asked. "Why wear the ring on that particular finger, RM?" a tweet read.

RM on why he wore Jin's ring on wedding finger

During the chat, he shared that he celebrated his birthday eve with BTS members Jimin and V, aka Kim Taehyung. He said, "I had dinner with V last night in a restaurant. I drank a few glasses of whiskey with Jimin. I met Jin hyung, who gave me this ring. I'm not going to marry, I'm not married. Last night, I was drinking with Jimin in his house, we talked about what’s gonna be, where we're moving on, and what we have to do after all these," he said.

He also said, "Jin hyung gave me this! The reason I’m wearing it on my 4th ring finger is that it only fits there. Jin-hyung kept asking, 'Doesn’t it fit anywhere else??' It really doesn’t fit on any other finger. Let me show you! Jin hyung even tried to put it on here, but it didn’t fit. If it goes in here, it won’t come off—it gets stuck. So I had no choice but to wear it on my ring finger! I'm not gonna marry, I'm not married." Earlier, on his Instagram Stories, RM shared a photo wearing a diamond ring and tagged Jin. RM wrote, "Jin hyungie gave me a gift."

About BTS

Currently, RM, along with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.