BTS V teases imminent discharge and shares military update in new message: ‘It won’t be long now'

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, shared a heartfelt New Year's greeting with fans on January 26th, ahead of his upcoming discharge. Taking to the fan community Weverse, the singer expressed his gratitude and excitement as he connected with his fans and shared updates about how his life in the military has been going lately. BTS V offered heartfelt New Year greetings, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming discharge on June 10.(@thv/Instagram)

BTS V shares life updates with his fans

After greeting fans with good wishes for the New Year, V teased his imminent discharge and the return to his activities. He said, “Are you enjoying the holiday? I hope you have a great time during this long holiday!” The singer added, “I’ve been working out a lot in the military! It won’t be long now! I want to see you soon.”

A fan asked, “Have you reached your target weight?” to which V responded with, “I’m taking a picture and going back!” Before his military training, V promised his fans in one of his live broadcasts, that he would “increase his weight to 86 kg” and since then his progress in building his physique has been a hot topic of discussion among his fans. Another fan asked, “I really missed you! I hope Taehyung has a happy New Year and a wonderful holiday. Let’s meet soon, I love you,” the singer responded with, “Yes! Me too,” as reported by AllKpop.

The K-pop idol enlisted for his mandatory military training in December 2023 after he passed his Capital Defense Command’s Special Mission Team (SDT) entrance exam. He then received additional training necessary at the Army General Administration School and was later assigned to a unit.

Currently, the 29-year-old is serving as an exemplary member of the Special Forces Unit of the Military Police Corps under the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. V’s discharge is just around the corner, set for June 10—only four months away.

J-Hope and Jin working on activities after their service

Jin and J-Hope who have completed their military service, are busy with exciting projects. The former has been active with the web variety show Run Seok Jin, engaging with fans in a fun, lighthearted way. Meanwhile, J-Hope is preparing for his first world tour, Hope On The Stage, which kicks off on February 28, marking a major milestone in his solo career. With all BTS members currently fulfilling their military duties, fans are eagerly awaiting the group’s full return.