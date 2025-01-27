This Single’s Inferno 4 female contestant has a past connection with Dex

Singles Inferno season 4 is setting the internet ablaze! Building on the success of its previous seasons, the show is raising the bar yet again. But, as always, a few standout participants grab all the attention with their magnetic personalities. First, it was Yuk Jun Seo, and now it’s the latest sensation, Park Haerin. But here's the twist: she already has a history with one of the panelists, and former Inferno contestant, Dex. Singles Inferno season 4(Netflix)

Do Park Haerin and Dex know each other?

While the rules strictly prohibit revealing any past connections with contestants, Dex didn't bat an eye when Park Haerin entered as a wildcard. Instead of showing any surprise, he reacted just like the rest of the panel, laughing and enjoying Haerin's bright personality.

However, it turns out there's more to their story! The former UDT member and Haerin actually crossed paths in the past. They both appeared in a 2024 short drama, Tarot. Dex played a delivery rider, and Haerin took on the role of a shop staff member he delivered to, sharing a brief scene together.

Which Singles Inferno season 4 members are already friends?

According to Koreaboo, Minseol, and Sian, although friends in real life, chose to play it cool on Singles Inferno and pretended not to know each other to stay true to the show’s premise. This secret was eventually spilled by their mutual friend Hajeong from Season 3.

Lee Sian, 25, has been with Leaders Entertainment since 2022 as a model, but before stepping into the spotlight, she was an idol trainee. Fans were quick to discover her personal connection to LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, as the two share a close friendship.