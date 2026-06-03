Chinmayi Sripaada says there is a ‘good chance’ the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be dealt with for this reason

She went on to add, “There is a good chance this case will be dealt with properly only because of that.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the horrific tragedy on her X account. She reposted a video posted by news agency PTI about the Malviya Nagar fire and wrote in the caption, “Many of those killed in a restaurant fire are foreigners.”

On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in a five-storey bed and breakfast building in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area. Among the 21 killed in a deadly fire in Delhi 's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, people familiar with the matter have stated that at least 18 were foreign nationals. As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Somalia, Liberia, and Afghanistan.

More details about Malviya Nagar case Reacting to the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed sorrow over the deaths and said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation. In a post on X, Gupta said emergency teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CATS Ambulance Services were deployed as soon as information about the fire was received.

As per initial reports, the fire was suspected to have been caused by a cylinder blast. However, as the investigation into the fire continues, officials suspect a short circuit caused the blaze. Officials earlier said the fire started around 8.30 am at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, but police later clarified that it had started in the hotel building.

The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors. The restaurant was being operated on the ground floor, while the rest of the building was being used as a hotel, fire officer A K Malik told news agency PTI.

A tourism department official told HT that the establishment where a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday was registered in 2024 and its licence was valid until 2027. The premises were inspected at that time, and no violations were found, as per the official.

“Under the Bed and Breakfast scheme, there is no rule regarding surprise inspections. However, owners are supposed to give details of the guests every 15 days to the local police station. If the owners are not giving it, it is the onus of the local police to get details,” the official said.

The official also said that under the existing BnB scheme, a maximum of six rooms can be rented out. “The owners are also required to stay on the premises. No complaints regarding the establishment had been received by the department,” the official added.